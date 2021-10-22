KeyCorp Boosts California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $48.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. California Resources has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,381,164 shares of company stock worth $91,533,917.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

