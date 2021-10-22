KeyCorp Comments on Duke Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

DUK stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.