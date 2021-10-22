KeyCorp Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

