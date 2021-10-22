King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 7,675 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 43,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 805,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 89,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI opened at $30.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.