King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 1,121 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,101,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in CME Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 54,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 231,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $303,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,755. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.58. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

