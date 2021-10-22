King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $124.43 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

