Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $20.52 Million Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.4% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.34. 35,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,042. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

