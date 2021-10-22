Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Raymond James downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Shares of XLRN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,760. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $189.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.99 and its 200-day moving average is $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

