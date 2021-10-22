Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

