Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

