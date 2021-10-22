Komodo Achieves Market Capitalization of $143.88 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $143.88 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00254512 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00111236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00138158 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000097 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002669 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,302,203 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

