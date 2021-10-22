Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

