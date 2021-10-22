K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €17.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SDF. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.30 ($13.30).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €13.50 ($15.88) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 12 month high of €14.53 ($17.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

