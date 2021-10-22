Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.30). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $44.51 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 202,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

