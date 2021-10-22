Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 824.67 ($10.77).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

LRE stock opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 506.50 ($6.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 615.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

