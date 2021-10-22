Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 787

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 871 ($11.38) to GBX 787 ($10.28) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRE. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 810.67 ($10.59).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 512 ($6.69) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 505.50 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 615.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 638.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

