Lancashire’s (LCSHF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Lancashire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.60.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $7.26 on Monday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

