Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of LDSCY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.4666 dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.56%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

