Latch (LTCH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) recently:

10/20/2021 – Latch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

10/18/2021 – Latch was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

10/14/2021 – Latch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

10/5/2021 – Latch is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Latch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LTCH stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,793. Latch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

