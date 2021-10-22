Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $173.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

