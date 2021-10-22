Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.2553 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.51%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

