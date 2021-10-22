Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Magnite worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $2,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,480,000 after purchasing an additional 208,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $2,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Macquarie started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 300.23 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

