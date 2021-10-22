Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,665 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBD opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

