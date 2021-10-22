Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.