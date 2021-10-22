Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Sells $324,850.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LMND stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $188.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 5.7% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 27.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Lemonade by 25.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

