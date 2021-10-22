LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in LGI Homes by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 89,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,414,000 after buying an additional 58,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $145.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.97.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

