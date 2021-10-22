Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LI. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.77.

NASDAQ LI opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

