Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.58

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $8.72. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 595,858 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $1.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

