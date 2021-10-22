Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.58

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $8.72. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 595,858 shares changing hands.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $1.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.