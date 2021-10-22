Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s previous close.

FRAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

FRAS opened at GBX 630 ($8.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 652.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 597.13. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330.83 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 717.50 ($9.37).

In other Frasers Group news, insider David Daly purchased 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

