Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

LMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

