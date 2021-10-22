Linden Advisors LP Buys Shares of 500,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBCP stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

