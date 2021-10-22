Linden Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 1.82% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $976,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $104,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

FLAC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

