Linden Advisors LP Takes $3.16 Million Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 326,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $485,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSRX opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.