Linden Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Linden Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,975 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,273,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 2,584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 28,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 542,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSAH opened at $10.54 on Friday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

