Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LNN stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average of $162.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lindsay stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

