Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$91.00 to C$92.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Loblaw Companies traded as high as C$93.54 and last traded at C$93.50, with a volume of 141999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.59.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.00.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.50. The firm has a market cap of C$31.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.6240643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.