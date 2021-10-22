Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 982.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.03.

LMT stock opened at $372.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.43 and a 200-day moving average of $371.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

