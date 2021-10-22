Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.89.

CWAN opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

