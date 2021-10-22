Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.31.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $11.60 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zevia PBC stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

