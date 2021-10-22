Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $225.13

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $225.13 and last traded at $223.68, with a volume of 11219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

