LPL Financial LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

