LPL Financial LLC Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,124,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,388 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 317,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

