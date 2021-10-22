LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 1,297.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Millennials Index ETF stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

