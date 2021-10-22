LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.95 and a fifty-two week high of $164.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

