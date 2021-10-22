LPL Financial LLC Sells 406 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.83.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.95 and a one year high of $164.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

