MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $66.53 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $25,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,849,146. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $103,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

