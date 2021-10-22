Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 399,298 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,915,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $116,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after acquiring an additional 418,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $295,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.55 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.