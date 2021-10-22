Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 2,728,403 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 3,193.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728,403 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 9.59% of PetIQ worth $108,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $733.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.