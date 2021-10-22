Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7,892.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Trane Technologies worth $107,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

