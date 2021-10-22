Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $124.63 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66,021 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $124,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after purchasing an additional 451,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after purchasing an additional 381,863 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $166,477,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $608.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.55.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.